New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OXM opened at $76.99 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 147.25%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

