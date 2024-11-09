New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,636 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Par Pacific worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.74%. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

