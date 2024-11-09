NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.90 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.04). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 297,137 shares traded.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.92. The firm has a market cap of £299.12 million, a PE ratio of 7,960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller bought 18,297 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,003.54 ($19,530.77). Insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

