News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 156.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in News by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 273.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. News Co. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
