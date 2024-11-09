NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

