Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after acquiring an additional 364,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

