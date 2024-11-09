Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$1.50. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 107,682 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %

About Oncolytics Biotech

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$113.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

