ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE OKE opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.