Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3,465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PRDO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

