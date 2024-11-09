Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.62) and traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.57). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.36), with a volume of 329,085 shares.

Playtech Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,396.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 715.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 585.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

