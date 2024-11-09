PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares trading hands.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $408.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
