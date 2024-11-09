Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Pool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.89.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.