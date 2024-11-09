Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 85.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Primerica Stock Performance
Primerica stock opened at $297.94 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $298.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.28.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 14.95%. Primerica’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
