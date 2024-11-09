Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,572,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

PCOR stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.92 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,438,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,887.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,438,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,887.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,359,806.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,123 shares in the company, valued at $46,905,294.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

