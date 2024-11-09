Q1 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.