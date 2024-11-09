Q1 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Boosted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 77.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

