Q4 Earnings Forecast for Pet Valu Issued By Raymond James

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 128.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of C$276.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.68 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PET. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Pet Valu from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark cut Pet Valu from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on PET

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of PET opened at C$25.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.57. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$23.58 and a 52-week high of C$32.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

About Pet Valu

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.