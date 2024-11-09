QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,022 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 785,981 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $32,681,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $15,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,760.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

