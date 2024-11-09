QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,203 shares of company stock worth $17,451,957. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

