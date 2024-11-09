QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $567.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.07 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.