QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 603 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 68.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.4 %

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.