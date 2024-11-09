QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Moderna by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

MRNA stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

