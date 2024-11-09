QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.5 %

DexCom stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

