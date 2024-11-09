QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 72.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 231,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.62 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

