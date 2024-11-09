QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,767.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,130,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.