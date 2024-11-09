QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,638 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,155. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

