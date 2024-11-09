QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

