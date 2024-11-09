QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 574 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after acquiring an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 355,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.55. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

