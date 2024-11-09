QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after buying an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,794,000 after acquiring an additional 213,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,780. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $299,276.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,121 shares of company stock worth $27,095,467 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

