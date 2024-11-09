QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EME stock opened at $514.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.36 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

