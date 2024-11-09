QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

CF Industries stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

