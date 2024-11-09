QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $237.52 and a 1 year high of $329.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.28 and its 200 day moving average is $301.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

