Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VVX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VVX

V2X Stock Down 0.1 %

VVX stock opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $524,688. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth $284,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in V2X by 1,341.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.