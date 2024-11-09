Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Matters

Insiders Place Their Bets

Real Matters Price Performance

In related news, Director Kay Brekken purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,239.84. In other Real Matters news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Also, Director Kay Brekken purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$50,239.84. Insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock worth $1,541,016 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:REAL opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.91. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of C$538.24 million, a P/E ratio of 183.25, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.