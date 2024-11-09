Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.