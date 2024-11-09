Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RF opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.