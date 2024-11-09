Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Geron Q4 Earnings

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. Geron’s revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GERN. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Geron by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

