Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ODP Q2 Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ODP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. ODP has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in ODP by 170.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ODP by 88.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ODP by 227.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

