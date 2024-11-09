Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 4,755.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Revvity by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.17 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

