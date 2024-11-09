Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,148.25 ($67.02) and traded as high as GBX 5,188 ($67.53). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 4,946 ($64.38), with a volume of 3,295,334 shares changing hands.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.71) to GBX 6,000 ($78.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.61) to GBX 6,430 ($83.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.71) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.51).

The company has a market cap of £61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,952.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,148.25.

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.51) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,902.89). 14.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

