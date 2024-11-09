Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

