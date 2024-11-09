Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,855 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 5,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Invesco by 323.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 95,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 684.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 107,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

