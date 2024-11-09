Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,919 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $197.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.24. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

