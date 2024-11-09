Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 306.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 91,255 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

