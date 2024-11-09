Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 197,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.