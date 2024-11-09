Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,914.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,914.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,646 shares of company stock worth $14,115,934. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

