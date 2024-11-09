Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $3,762,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 118.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1,386.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

