Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.52 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.