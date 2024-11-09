Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Shares of ULTA opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.30 and its 200-day moving average is $380.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

