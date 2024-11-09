Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 106.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,740.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of DT opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

